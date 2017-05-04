Super Eagles maintain 40th position in May FIFA rankings – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Super Eagles maintain 40th position in May FIFA rankings
Daily Post Nigeria
The Super Eagles are still 40th in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday. Nigeria finished in the same position last month and remain fifth in Africa, behind Egypt (19), Senegal (30), Cameroon (33) and Burkina Faso (35).
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!