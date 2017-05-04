Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Eagles maintain 40th position in May FIFA rankings – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Super Eagles maintain 40th position in May FIFA rankings
Daily Post Nigeria
The Super Eagles are still 40th in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday. Nigeria finished in the same position last month and remain fifth in Africa, behind Egypt (19), Senegal (30), Cameroon (33) and Burkina Faso (35).

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.