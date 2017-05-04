Nigeria retain position in May FIFA ranking – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Nigeria retain position in May FIFA ranking
Daily Trust
Nigeria remained unmoved at number 40 in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of May released yesterday. Gernot Rohr's men were adjusted the same position in the world according to April ratings. This ensures they remain fourth in Africa behind Egypt …
FIFA ranking: Eagles remain static
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!