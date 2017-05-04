Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria retain position in May FIFA ranking

Daily Trust

Nigeria retain position in May FIFA ranking
Daily Trust
Nigeria remained unmoved at number 40 in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of May released yesterday. Gernot Rohr's men were adjusted the same position in the world according to April ratings. This ensures they remain fourth in Africa behind Egypt
