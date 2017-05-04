Super Eagles retains position in the latest FIFA ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still occupying the 40th position in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday by the world football governing body. Ranked 5th in Africa in the April edition of the monthly rankings, the Super Eagles are also maintaining same spot in the just released May rankings. Due to much inaction …

