Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Eagles Rohr leaves out China-based players from his squad – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian

Super Eagles Rohr leaves out China-based players from his squad
Pulse Nigeria
Technical Support of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has again left out China-based players in his just announced squad for an international friendly against the Corsica Senior National Team. The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be playing Corsica before
Rohr To Name Another Eagles Squad For AFCON Qualifier Vs BafanaComplete Sports Nigeria

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.