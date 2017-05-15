Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike weds stunning girlfriend in secret? – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike weds stunning girlfriend in secret?
NAIJ.COM
Nigerian international striker Emmanuel Emenike seems to have married his long time girlfriend Iheoma Nnadi in secret considering the latest chemistry between the two of them. NAIJ.com understands that Emmanuel Emenike who plays for Turkish club …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.