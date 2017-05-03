Super Sand Eagles to arrive on Friday — Captain

After their ouster from the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas, the Sand Super Eagles will arrive in the country on Friday.

The team failed to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition after losing 1-2 on penalties to Iran following a 4-4 draw after three periods.

The Captain of the team, Isiaka Olawale, disclosed this through telephone on Wednesday that “we will leave Bahamas on Thursday to arrive in Nigeria on Friday.

“We hope to learn from this and do things better in the near future. We hope to forge ahead,’’ he said.

The Head Coach, Audu Adamu, opted to stick with the same five players who started in the previous game against Mexico in which they needed a last gasp, Abu Azeez to win 5-4.

Nigeria finished third in Group B behind Italy and Iran, having lost 6-12 to Italy and defeating Mexico.

