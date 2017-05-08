Superstory Awarded as Best TV Drama for its Socially-Conscious Messages

The recently-concluded special season of Superstory, titled Free to Live, just bagged another honour as Health Communication Capacity Collaborative (HC3), funded by USAID – a United States of America President’s Malaria Initiative, awarded the TV Drama as the Best TV Drama with Malaria Content at a colourful event which took place on Thursday 27th April…

