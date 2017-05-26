Support for Boakai Grows at Capitol – Liberian Daily Observer
Support for Boakai Grows at Capitol
Liberian Daily Observer
Thirty-one (31) members of the House of Representatives, who are partisans of the ruling Unity Party and other political parties, as well as independent representatives, have endorsed the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, in the …
Do they have votes?
