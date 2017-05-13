Supreme Court Judgment: Abia group in S/Africa congratulates Gov. Ikpeazu

Abia indigenes resident in South Africa on Saturday urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to remain focused and develop the state. Mr Chima Umealo, President of Abia Progressives Union, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the group was happy with the Supreme Court judgment, which upheld the governor`s election.…

