Supreme Court verdict: Fayose congratulates Ikpeazu, mocks Justice Abang

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has described Friday’s Supreme Court judgment on the 2015 Abia State governorship election as victory for Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu and shame to Justice Okon Abang. In a press statement issued at Ado-Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, Fayose told Ikpeazu that the victory was a call […]

Supreme Court verdict: Fayose congratulates Ikpeazu, mocks Justice Abang

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

