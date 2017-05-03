Surety Turned Accused Gets N500,000 Bail

A 43-year-old trader, Arike Oyedele, who failed to produce a person she stood surety for, was on Wednesday in Lagos granted a N500,000 bail.

Oyedele, whose address was not stated, entered a `not-guilty’ plea to the conspiracy and perversion of justice charges levelled against her.

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, which gave the ruling, asked the accused to produce two sureties as part of the bail condition.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.O Shomade said the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Akeem Raji, said the accused committed the offences on April 7, 2016 at Oke-Odo Police Station, Oke-Odo, Lagos.

Raji said that the accused conspired with one other person to obstruct and pervert the course of justice.

“The accused stood as a surety for one Isiaka Kamoru, who was involved in obtaining N400,000 under false pretences and stealing reported by Mrs Blessing Atte.

“Kamoru was then granted bail and released to the accused, who promised to produce him at the station until the case is finally disposed off.

“The accused is hereby called upon to show cause why the sum of N500, 000 bond executed by her should not be forfeited,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravene Section 97 (1) and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section 97 (1) provides seven years imprisonment for perversion of justice.

The case was adjourned until May 17 for mention. (NAN)

