Surprise: Newborn baby weighs 7.39 kg and measures 57cm long

The wonders of the lord is always surprise to man eyes, there was another miracle inNew Zealand mother has given birth to one of the biggest babies her country has ever seen. The baby boy reportedly weighed a whooping 7.39kg and measures 57cm from head to toe. He was born via cesarian section on Monday, …

The post Surprise: Newborn baby weighs 7.39 kg and measures 57cm long appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

