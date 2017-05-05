Surulere residents seek government intervention over blocked drains

Residents of Surulere and its environs in Lagos on Friday urged the state government to open up the blocked drainage channels in the area, with the return of rainfall. The Nigerian Pilot reports that a heavy downpour, which started a little after midnight, resulted in flooded roads and premises in parts of the area, causing […]

