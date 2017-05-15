Surveyors to Buhari: intensify negotiations to free all Chibok girls – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Surveyors to Buhari: intensify negotiations to free all Chibok girls
The Nation Newspaper
The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), has scored President Muhammadu Buhari's administration high on war against Boko Haram terrorists especially the release of another batch of 82 kidnapped Chibok school girls. The body, which appraised the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!