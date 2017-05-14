Suspected Boko Haram leader arrested by Nigerian troops

A suspected Boko Haram member identified as Bala Ibrahim were arrested by the Troops of Forward Operation Base, Fika on routine patrol on Saturday. He is believed to be a top member of the sect. According to investigations by the troops, it was revealed that the 30-year-old suspect is an indigene of Bulabulin village in …

