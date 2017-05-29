Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected cultists kill Benson Idahosa University student

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Crime

Jethro Ibileke/Benin The raging war among suspected cultists in Edo State has again claimed the life of Ohio Tobi, a student of the Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin. The victim was said to be the only child of a former General Manger of the Edo Broadcasting Service, Mrs. Sidi Lawal-Igioh.

