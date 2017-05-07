Suspected gunmen assassinate Rivers’ monarch – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Suspected gunmen assassinate Rivers' monarch
The Nation Newspaper
A reliable source from the community said youths believed to be loyal to the murdered chief have gone on rampage and allegedly burnt down houses of the people they suspect have hand in the killing. It was learnt the development has caused panic while …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!