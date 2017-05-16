Suspected herdsmen beat farmer, gang-rape wife in Edo – The News
Vanguard
Suspected herdsmen beat farmer, gang-rape wife in Edo
The News
Gun-wielding hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen have allegedly beaten up a farmer, Umoru Agunu, to stupor in his farm and also gange-raped his wife in the process. The incident occurred on Sunday at Ubuneke-Ivbiaro, in Owan East local government …
Herdsmen rape woman, beat husband to pulp in Edo
