Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected herdsmen beat farmer, gang-rape wife in Edo – The News

Posted on May 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Suspected herdsmen beat farmer, gang-rape wife in Edo
The News
Gun-wielding hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen have allegedly beaten up a farmer, Umoru Agunu, to stupor in his farm and also gange-raped his wife in the process. The incident occurred on Sunday at Ubuneke-Ivbiaro, in Owan East local government …
Herdsmen rape woman, beat husband to pulp in EdoVanguard

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.