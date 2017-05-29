Suspected herdsmen kill two aged women in Edo

Jethro Ibileke/Benin There is palpable anxiety and fear in Ewu community, Esan Central local government area of Edo State, following the killing of two elderly women, Christiana Ikheloa and Fatima Emoyon, by suspected herdsmen. The bodies of the women which showed that they have been raped before being killed were found in their various farms by a search party raised to look for them when they did not return home. On why they suspected that Fulani herdsmen were behind the gruesome killing, daughter of one of one of the deceased who gave her name as Patience Emoyon, said cows were seen in the place where her mother’s corpse was recovered.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

