Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JB Danquah’s ‘Killers’ Will Be Re-arrested – Gloria Akuffo – Peace FM Online

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

JB Danquah's 'Killers' Will Be Re-arrested – Gloria Akuffo
Peace FM Online
Investigations into the case involving the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah, will be re-opened. This was revealed by the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, in an
JB suspects will be re-arrested – Gloria AkuffoMyjoyonline.com
Court discharges alleged killers of J. B. Daquan AduNews Ghana
JB Danquah 'killers' freed for fresh investigation – AGStarr 103.5 FM
Pulse.com.gh –Primenewsghana –YEN.COM.GH
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.