JB Danquah’s ‘Killers’ Will Be Re-arrested – Gloria Akuffo – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
JB Danquah's 'Killers' Will Be Re-arrested – Gloria Akuffo
Peace FM Online
Investigations into the case involving the two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah, will be re-opened. This was revealed by the Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, in an …
JB suspects will be re-arrested – Gloria Akuffo
Court discharges alleged killers of J. B. Daquan Adu
JB Danquah 'killers' freed for fresh investigation – AG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!