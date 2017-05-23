Suspected Motorcycle robbers arrested paraded in Katsina state

Two suspected motorcycle robbers identified as Umar Sada alias ‘Yaume’ and Ahmed Adamu alias ‘Dindingi’ both of Kofar Sauri area of Katsina metropolis have been paraded by the Police in Katsina state, for killing three persons and stealing their motorcycles which they sold off to a buyer from Niger republic for N9000. The duo who were …

