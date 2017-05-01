Suspended NIA DG, Oke didn’t sponsor Jonathan’s campaign in 2015 – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday said suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Amb. Ayo Oke, did not spend “a kobo” on ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign in 2015. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently suspended Oke for saying NIA owned the huge cash in both foreign and local currencies the […]
Suspended NIA DG, Oke didn’t sponsor Jonathan’s campaign in 2015 – Fani-Kayode
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!