Suspended NIA DG, Oke didn’t sponsor Jonathan’s campaign in 2015 – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Monday said suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Amb. Ayo Oke, did not spend “a kobo” on ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign in 2015. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had recently suspended Oke for saying NIA owned the huge cash in both foreign and local currencies the […]

Suspended NIA DG, Oke didn’t sponsor Jonathan’s campaign in 2015 – Fani-Kayode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

