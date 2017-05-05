Suspended NIA DG’s Wife, Folashade Oke bought Ikoyi Flat for N360m – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) , today told a Federal High Court in Lagos that the apartment on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, where $43.5million was found in April, was bought for N360million by a company owned by Folashade Oke, wife of the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). In an affidavit and exhibits […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

