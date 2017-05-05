Suspended NIA DG’s Wife, Folashade Oke bought Ikoyi Flat for N360m – EFCC
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) , today told a Federal High Court in Lagos that the apartment on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, where $43.5million was found in April, was bought for N360million by a company owned by Folashade Oke, wife of the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). In an affidavit and exhibits […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!