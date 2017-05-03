Suspended SGF, Lawal collected N507m bribe – Senate

The final report of the Senate ad-hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North East has revealed that contractors paid over N500m in kickbacks to a company linked to the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal. An interim report, late last year, had indicted Lawal for due process violation […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

