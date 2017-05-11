Pages Navigation Menu

Suswam’s absence stalls his arraignment over N9bn fraud

Posted on May 11, 2017

Former Gov. Gabriel Suswam of Benue could not be formally charged with N9 billion fraud at Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday due to his absence on grounds of ill health. Suswam and two others are facing fresh 32-count charge bordering on fraud and diversion of funds. When the matter was called, counsel to Suswam, […]

