Swansea beat Everton to climb out of drop zone – Irish Independent

Swansea beat Everton to climb out of drop zone
Swansea climbed out of the relegation zone and left Hull back in the bottom three after a 1-0 win over Everton at the Liberty Stadium. Fernando Llorente's towering header put the Swans in front on 28 minutes. Despite a second-half recovery from Everton …
Billy Jones strikes for Sunderland to dent Hull City's survival hopes
Hull City 0-2 Sunderland
Hull suffer relegation jitters
