Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson reveals the only thing he cares about as he addresses transfer links – WalesOnline

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


WalesOnline

Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson reveals the only thing he cares about as he addresses transfer links
WalesOnline
Gylfi Sigurdsson insists he does not care about the speculation over his Swansea City future, he only has eyes on making sure the club are not in the Championship next season. The 27-year-old was the Swans hero once again at Old Trafford on Sunday, …
Gylfi Sigurdsson insists Swansea will pounce if Hull slipDaily Mail

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.