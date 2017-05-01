Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson reveals the only thing he cares about as he addresses transfer links – WalesOnline
|
WalesOnline
|
Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson reveals the only thing he cares about as he addresses transfer links
WalesOnline
Gylfi Sigurdsson insists he does not care about the speculation over his Swansea City future, he only has eyes on making sure the club are not in the Championship next season. The 27-year-old was the Swans hero once again at Old Trafford on Sunday, …
Gylfi Sigurdsson insists Swansea will pounce if Hull slip
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!