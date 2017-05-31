Sweden, UNDP agree on helping vulnerable Zimbabweans – Xinhua
New Zimbabwe.com
Sweden, UNDP agree on helping vulnerable Zimbabweans
Xinhua
HARARE, May 31 (Xinhua) — The Embassy of Sweden and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Wednesday signed an 8 million U.S. dollars grant, giving a boost to the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund (ZRBF) set up in 2016 to build the …
