Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sweden, UNDP agree on helping vulnerable Zimbabweans – Xinhua

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Zimbabwe.com

Sweden, UNDP agree on helping vulnerable Zimbabweans
Xinhua
HARARE, May 31 (Xinhua) — The Embassy of Sweden and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) on Wednesday signed an 8 million U.S. dollars grant, giving a boost to the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund (ZRBF) set up in 2016 to build the …
Govt says trustworthy, begs for more cashNew Zimbabwe.com
Sweden unveils $8mln fund for climate change resilienceThe Zimbabwe Mail

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.