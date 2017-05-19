Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe against WikiLeaks’s Assange

Stockholm, Sweden | AFP | Swedish prosecutors said Friday that they had closed a seven-year rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

“Director of Public Prosecution, Marianne Ny, has today decided to discontinue the investigation regarding suspected rape by Julian Assange,” it said in a statement.

BREAKING: Sweden has dropped its case against Julian Assange and will revoke its arrest warrant Background: https://t.co/UHj8QtwrTh — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 19, 2017

The post Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe against WikiLeaks's Assange appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

