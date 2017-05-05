Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Swollen Lips: Beyonce Reacts To Lip Injection Rumors

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

American singer and pregnant mother of one who broke the internet with the announcement of her pregnancy has reacted to reports that she has lip injections. The superstar singer in reaction to the photos of the singer spotting full lips which surfaced online and reports made by MediaTakeOut debunked the rumor. Reacting to the false…

The post Swollen Lips: Beyonce Reacts To Lip Injection Rumors appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.