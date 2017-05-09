Synw Set To Remember Achebe, Ola Rotimi And Other Departed Writers

The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) has set aside June 18-24 as a week to remember some prominent dead writers in the country. The project tagged “National Week of Remembrance for Departed Writers” is aim to remember and recall memories, profiles and works of famous and renown dead writers in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday by the National President of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers, Mr. Wole Adedoyin after a brief meeting with some members of the organization.

National Week of Remembrance for Departed Writers (NAWRED) is an avenue of bringing back to the memory of the public the good works of our famous departed writers in the areas of Literature, Medicine, Politics, History, Economics etc. It is also a way of intimating the upcoming ones to know and cherish the good works of our great departed writers.

According to Wole Adedoyin “it is sad and disheartening that the secondary school students of nowadays don’t know and have not read great works of writers like Amos Tutuola, T.M Aluko, Abubakar Imam, Pita Nwanna, Afolabi Olabimtan, Dennis Osadebay, Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Tai Solarin, Abubakar Gimba, Festus Iyayi, Buchi Emecheta, Catherine Acholonu, Zulu Sofola, Cyprian Ekwensi, Elechi Amadi, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Tafawa Balewa, Ify Agwu, Sesan Ajayi, Kolapo Oyefeso to mention but few. They hardly know their names or read about their biography. This is the gap we want to fill by bringing up this project. And we are currently compiling the names of departed authors to be used for the programme come June 18-24.”

“National Week of Remembrance for Departed Writer will be an online programme where works, profiles and pictures of selected departed writers will be showcased. We have opened three different blogs and different social media platforms for the project, Adedoyin added.

The National Week of Remembrance for Departed Writers will be the latest project of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers and in addition to its Annual Fagunwa Day programme, Read Across Nigeria, Quarterly Workshops, 2000 E-Books per School (Digital Library Project) and series of Reading/Writing Correspondence Courses.

