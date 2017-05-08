Syrian FM: No international force for Syria safe zones – WTOP
|
WTOP
|
Syrian FM: No international force for Syria safe zones
WTOP
BEIRUT (AP) — Syria's foreign minister on Monday dismissed the idea of foreign forces patrolling four safe zones that are to be established under a deal struck by Russia, Iran and Turkey, suggesting Damascus would only settle for Russian “military …
