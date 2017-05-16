Szczesny Wants Another Chance At Arsenal

Wojciech Szczesny would like another opportunity to prove himself at Arsenal, but is open to a permanent stay at Roma.

The Poland international has spent the last two years at Roma after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Petr Cech.

Szczesny has impressed at Roma and will welcome the opportunity to return to England for next season.

Szczesny told BT Sport: “Staying at Roma? I’m happy here. I feel I’ve grown as a goalkeeper but for me the time to make a decision will come in the summer.

“For now I’m an Arsenal player, as soon as my loan finishes, I have to come back [to London]. I’ve always said I’d love to be back there.

“Like I said, what will happen definitely won’t be decided now but in a month or two months’ time.”

