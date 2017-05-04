T.B Joshua: OAP Daddy Freeze questions Lai Mohammed over appeal to pastor

Nigeria’s controversial On-Air Personality, OAP, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has called out Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed over his appeal to General Oversee of the Synagogue of all Nations, Prophet T.B Joshua against relocating his ministry from Nigeria to Israel.

The social commentator lashed out on the Nigerian government for urging T.B Joshua to abandon his plan to relocate his ministry to Israel.

Mohammed had during the week appealed to T.B Joshua to stay in Nigeria.

However, Daddy Freeze questioned the rationale behind the public appeal when better attention should be given to the cash-trapped companies giving oxygen to the local economy.

He wrote via his Instagram page, “Dear uncle LAI,

“Aren’t you going to give a press statement on Banky’s engagement, as this issue is a matter of national importance, reported by all the newspaper and blogs and has been trending all day on twitter?

“In my humble opinion, I think you should, since you addressed TB Joshua’s proposed relocation.

“Meanwhile, I didn’t see any press conference addressing the Erisco tomato paste manufacturer’s exit from Nigeria to Senegal, sorry I meant Kenya, citing government policy inconsistencies among the many other issues, catalytic to the creation of ‘the harsh realities of doing business in Nigeria’ that their MD spoke about.

“In his own words, Chief Eric Umeofia stated that the ‘ease of doing business’ was his attraction in opening shop in the other African Nations.

“I have a question: In Nigeria, does ‘the ease of doing business’ only apply to Churches, who are pampered and protected by the government, while most businesses I know suffer?

“I read online yesterday that MTN sacked 280 workers, somewhere else, I read the heart wrenching details of why Econet was forced to leave Nigeria. What about the Virgin Nigeria exit? Yet another painful one. Richard Branson mentioned how Nigerian was one of the most difficult places to do business.

“Did you, or anyone else, try to persuade the man who gave us a National carrier to stay, the way you are persuading TB Joshua? Or was the ‘revenue’ we stood to lose in this singular act not as significant as losing the ‘revenue’ of a ‘pastor?’ (DailyPost)

