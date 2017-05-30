T.W.O. return with New Music Video “Rise Up” | Watch on BN

Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) are back with a new raggae infused music video titled “Rise Up“. The video was shot by Clarence Peters. Hit Play below:

The post T.W.O. return with New Music Video “Rise Up” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

