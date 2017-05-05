Tablet sales post their 10th consecutive quarter of declines

Own a tablet? You may be part of a dying breed. As per preliminary data from the Worldwide Quarterly Tablet Tracker, the tablet market is continuing to shrink, posting an 8.5 percent decline over the same time last year.

The post Tablet sales post their 10th consecutive quarter of declines appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

