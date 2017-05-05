Tablet sales post their 10th consecutive quarter of declines
Own a tablet? You may be part of a dying breed. As per preliminary data from the Worldwide Quarterly Tablet Tracker, the tablet market is continuing to shrink, posting an 8.5 percent decline over the same time last year.
