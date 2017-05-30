Tackle poverty, labour tells FG

By Ben Agande

Kaduna—NATIONAL Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, NUTGTWN, yesterday in Kaduna, called on the Federal Government to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor to avert a breakdown of law and order in the country.

Speaking through its General Secretary, Mr. Issa Aremu, the union argued that a situation whereby a few Nigerians live in affluence while majority of the people live in abject poverty was unacceptable.

At a briefing to mark this year’s democracy day celebration, Aremu, who is also the Vice President of IndustriALL Global Union, said: “Nigeria must bridge the gap between the few rich and poor millions, through progressive taxation and creation of opportunities for many to earn a decent living.

“We commend the government’s N500 billion programme which has assured 200,000 jobs, conditional cash transfers and feeding of primary school students. However, the poor should not depend on charity.

“What the poor need are opportunities opened to the rich, so that they can get sustainable jobs with sustainable incomes.”

