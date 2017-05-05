Tackling the problems of fragile states in Africa – Devex
|
Devex
|
Tackling the problems of fragile states in Africa
Devex
DURBAN, South Africa — In recent years there has been an uptick in violence and conflict-related deaths in Africa, all of which is driving an increase in state fragility on the continent. A lack of governance, inequality and weak institutions are all …
Charity warns S.Sudan 'man- made' famine could kill 6m
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!