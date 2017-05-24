Taiwan is closer to being 1st Asian country to allow same-sex marriage – CNN
CNN
Taiwan is closer to being 1st Asian country to allow same-sex marriage
(CNN) Taiwan's top court has cleared the way for the island to become the first place in Asia to grant same-sex couples the right to marry. The country's Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that current laws, which say that marriage is between a man …
Taiwan's top court rules in favour of same-sex marriage
Taiwan to allow gay marriage in first for Asia
Court Ruling Could Make Taiwan First Place in Asia to Legalize Gay Marriage
