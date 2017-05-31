Take-Two Interactive takes over ‘Kerbal Space Program’ from original developer
If a sequel to Kerbal Space Program is ever released, it will do so under the Take-Two banner, as the big-name publisher has announced its acquisition of the game and all future updates.
The post Take-Two Interactive takes over ‘Kerbal Space Program’ from original developer appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!