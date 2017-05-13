Talking points from Arsenal’s crucial Premier League win at Stoke – SkySports
SkySports
Talking points from Arsenal's crucial Premier League win at Stoke
SkySports
An Olivier Giroud double and goals from Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez secured a rare win against the Potters and boosted the north Londoners hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. From 'special' Sanchez to 'clever' Peter Crouch, we round up the …
Result: Arsenal thrash Stoke City to close in on top four
Arsene Wenger dismisses plane protest as Arsenal boost Champions League hopes
Giroud scores twice, Sanchez and Ozil star
