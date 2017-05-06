Pages Navigation Menu

Tambuwal appoints VC for state varsity

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Until his appointment, Dangoggo was the Director, Sokoto Energy Research Centre, Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the appointment of Prof. Sani Dangoggo, as the new Vice-Chancellor of Sokoto State University.

He succeeds Prof. Nuhu Yaqoob, whose tenure has just expired, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, said in a statement on Saturday.

Similarly, Tambuwal has also approved the appointments of Prof. Zayyanu Umar and Prof. Nasiru Ibrahim, as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellors in charge of Academics and Administration respectively.

Umar was the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Usman Danfodiyo University, while Ibrahim was an agriculture lecturer in the same institution.

The tenure of the Registrar, Mrs Amina Garba, was also renewed for a final second term.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper.

