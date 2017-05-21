Tambuwal incorporates religious groups to support fight against polio – The Nation Newspaper
Tambuwal incorporates religious groups to support fight against polio
The Nation Newspaper
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has incorporated the Jama'atul Nasril Islam (JNI), and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), as part of the Task Force to support the fight against polio in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this came to …
