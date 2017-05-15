Tambuwal wants review of revenue allocation formula

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called for an urgent review of the revenue allocation in favour of the states and local governments.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN)reports that Tambuwal spoke on Monday in Sokoto, when he opened the 2017 Law Week of the state branch of the Nigerian Bar Association( NBA).

Tambuwal said:” A situation where the federal government is now getting more money than the states and local governments should change.

” The formula should therefore be urgently reviewed, so that the states and local governments will get more than what they are getting now.

” This will definitely help them to solve the current economic challenges bedeviling them, as well as execute more people-oriented projects.”

Tambuwal also frowned at the nomination of representatives of the states into federal commissions like the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Federal Character Commission and the National Population Commission, among others.

” Rather than the President nominating such representatives, the states should be allowed to do that, while the state assemblies should clear them.

” This will allow for better representation, as well as ensure equity and equality among the states,” he said.

Tambuwal further suggested that states should be allowed to generate, transmit and distribute power to their people, rather than evacuating it to the national grid.

The governor stated that doing so would enable the states to blossom into industrial hubs, as well as enhance socio-economic development.

Tambuwal promised to ensure the sustenance of the existing cordial relationship between the three arms of government in the state.

” The state government will continue to accord priority to the welfare and independence of the judiciary in the state.”

Tambuwal further disclosed that the state government had ordered for vehicles for Judges and Khadis in the High Courts and the Sharia Courts of Appeal.

In addition he said,the state government was packaging vehicle loans for Magistrates and Area Courts Judges to alleviate their transportation problem lamenting that”some of them are now going to work on commercial motorcycles.”

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Alhaji Rilwanu Bello, said,” courts play a vital role in building democracy, while lawyers safeguard it.”

Abubakar further stressed that lawyers are very essential in the change mantra in the country, as well as the reform of the judicial system.

The State Chairman of the association, Mr Lema Wali, said that the week was last celebrated in the state in 2004, sequel to the,” unfriendly and non-cooperative atmosphere,” in the judicial arm of government.

” This was also partly by the lack of will and means by the bar to press for observance of this long standing practice and tradition.”

According to him, the week-long celebration is aimed at ushering in the new legal year and brainstorm on the challenges and proffer plausible solutions.

NAN reports that the highlight of the event was the inauguration of the reconstructed Secretariat of the association in the state.

