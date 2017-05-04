Tammy Abraham Still Unsure About His Chelsea Future

Striker Tammy Abraham admits he is still in the dark over his Chelsea future as he prepares to return to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old’s loan at Bristol City ends on Sunday, with speculation growing over where he will play next season.

Reports have suggested Chelsea are ready to offer the 19-year-old a new contract, but the forward insisted he is still waiting to hear from the Premier League leaders.

“There’s nothing yet. I’m not too sure but hopefully there will be (a new contract),” he said. “I’ve heard a few bits, this and that, but I’m not too sure what I’m doing yet and I haven’t spoken to Chelsea about next season.

“I’m focused here before I end up shooting off back to Chelsea. Bristol is always going to be in my heart now but I’m not too sure what I’m doing.

“Bristol would be interested in taking me again but it’s a situation if Chelsea want me to come back or want me to go somewhere else to develop in a different way. It would be nice to come back to Bristol in the future.”

