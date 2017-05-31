Tanzania: Floods Threaten Fate of Dar es Salaam Infrastructure – AllAfrica.com
Tanzania: Floods Threaten Fate of Dar es Salaam Infrastructure
AllAfrica.com
Dar es Salaam city's infrastructure assets of about 5.3 billion US dollar (over 11.6tri/-) are at risk of projected flood impact due to climate change. This, according to United Nation (UN) survey, need to be prevented due to the fact that Tanzania …
