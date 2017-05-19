Taraba Gov seeks special forces to tackle regrouping Boko Haram terrorists

TARABA State governor, Darius Ishaku has called for the deployment of special security forces in the state to root out regrouping Boko Haram terrorists whom he said were holding the people of the state hostage. Ishaku made the call on Thursday when the General Officer Commanding, GOC, of 82 Army Division, Enugu, Major General Adamu […]

