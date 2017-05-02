TB Joshua Flees Nigeria | BREAKING NEWS – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 2, 2017


TB Joshua Flees Nigeria | BREAKING NEWS
Faced with court prosecution in serious charges of culpable homicide on the deaths of over 116 people killed by his hurriedly constructed hostel which he built without any planning permission, Nigerian preacher T.B. Joshua has decided to flee Nigeria.

