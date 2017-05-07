Tboss Caught ‘Romancing’ Cynthia Obianodo’s Husband [WATCH VIDEO]

Tboss Has A ‘CRUSH’ On Ebuka obi and it appears she’s trying to steal him away from Cynthia Obianodo. Tboss has formed a highly inappropriate crush on Ebuka Obi! Well Cynthia Obianodo should be very careful before Tboss comes into the picture to snatch him. Source: Youtube

The post Tboss Caught ‘Romancing’ Cynthia Obianodo’s Husband [WATCH VIDEO] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

