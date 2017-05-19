Pages Navigation Menu

TBoss explodes, says “anyone cursing my mother will never be a parent” [VIDEO]

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and second runner-up, Tokunbo Idowu, TBoss, has lashed out at a follower who slammed her mum on Mother’s day last Sunday. Firing back via a clip yesterday, Tboss cursed those cursing her mother. The ex-reality show housemate took to an Instagram live video, where she declared that those cursing her […]

